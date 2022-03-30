AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

