Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,750 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $466.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.91 and a 200-day moving average of $561.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.08.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

