AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $2,414,425.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $2,414,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

