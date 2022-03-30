Kimberly S. Greene Sells 100,005 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

