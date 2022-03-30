VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 146.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,836 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

