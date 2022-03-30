Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,127.76.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,386.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,042.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,273.88.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

