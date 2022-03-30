Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.93.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

