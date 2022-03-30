Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.93.
About Lassonde Industries (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lassonde Industries (LSDAF)
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.