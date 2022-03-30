Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Lake Resources stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

