Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Lake Resources stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
