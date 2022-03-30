Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $215.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $239.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $930.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

