tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON TBLD opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £304.36 million and a PE ratio of 100.00.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

