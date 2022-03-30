StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG opened at $6.11 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.