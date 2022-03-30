Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.73.

DPSGY stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $72.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

