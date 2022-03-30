$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

NYSE:AMT opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.35. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

