A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19,078.00.
AMKBY opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.3538 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
