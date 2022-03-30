Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after acquiring an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

