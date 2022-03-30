Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

