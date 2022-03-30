Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.