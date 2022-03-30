Brokers Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

