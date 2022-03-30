Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 80.7% in March

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 1,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 553.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

