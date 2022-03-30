Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Grows By 84.3%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Several research firms have commented on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

