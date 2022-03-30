Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 82.2%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

