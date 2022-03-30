Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXE. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

CVE:LXE opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$485.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at C$161,653.90.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

