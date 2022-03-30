Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.25 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.84 ($7.51).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.44 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

