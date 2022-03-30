Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC opened at €21.76 ($23.91) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

