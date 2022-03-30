A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.G. BARR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 545 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 506.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,648 in the last three months.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.