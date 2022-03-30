LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Head-To-Head Review

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 13.19 $382.65 million $1.32 12.15 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 111.24% 18.96% 10.26% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LXP Industrial Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

