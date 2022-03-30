Critical Analysis: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Creative Realities and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 2 4 0 2.67

Telos has a consensus target price of $17.79, suggesting a potential upside of 79.65%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.53 $230,000.00 $0.02 41.02 Telos $242.43 million 2.73 -$43.13 million ($0.67) -14.78

Creative Realities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 1.26% 2.54% 1.03% Telos -18.30% -19.34% -13.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Telos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

