Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EDUC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

