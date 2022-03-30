Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

