StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Fuwei Films stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

