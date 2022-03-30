Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Increases Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target to C$90.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei to a buy rating and set a C$114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.40.

NVEI stock opened at C$93.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 104.92. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of C$54.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

