Oppenheimer Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

NYSE AMRC opened at $83.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

