John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

HPI opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

