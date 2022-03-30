China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of CAAS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
