China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.