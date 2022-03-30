StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
