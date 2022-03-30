StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

