Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.