Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Grows By 86.1%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at 0.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.48. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.37 and a 52 week high of 0.86.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vext Science in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

