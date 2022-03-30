StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $2.10 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

