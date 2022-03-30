Short Interest in Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Expands By 85.1%

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 187,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RENO opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Renovare Environmental has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

