Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.08.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
