Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

