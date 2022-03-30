Morgan Stanley Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $157.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COF. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.76.

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

