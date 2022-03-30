CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

