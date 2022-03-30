Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.29. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,898.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 208,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $158,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

