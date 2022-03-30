Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
