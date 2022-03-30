Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

