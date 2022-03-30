Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

