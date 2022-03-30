StockNews.com Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of EBR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.