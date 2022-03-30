American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $242.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

