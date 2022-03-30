StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. On average, analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

