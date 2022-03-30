Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.84 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

