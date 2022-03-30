Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.84 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.76.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
