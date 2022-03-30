KeyCorp Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $43.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

